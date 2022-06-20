50/50 Thursdays
Overnight fire in Oakdale leaves one dead

An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.
An overnight house fire in Oakdale leaves one person dead.(Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OAKDALE, La. - A house fire that occurred Saturday night in Oakdale has left one person dead, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a residential fire located in the 300 block of Anderson Street. The Oakdale Fire Department responded to the scene at around 12:45 a.m.

Two men were able to escape from the home, but one woman was unfortunately located inside.

This investigation remains ongoing. More information will be released as it is made available.

