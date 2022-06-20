Obituaries released for 2 teens killed in Jennings pedestrian crash

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The obituaries for Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings have been released after they were killed in a pedestrian crash on Saturday, June 18.

The teens were traveling east on I-10 when their vehicle became disabled, Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D said.

They exited the vehicle and stood on South Frontage Road, east of Hwy 26 near North Thibodeaux Road when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler traveling west struck them. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Services for Brannon J. Adams will be held on June 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings. Visitation will continue on June 23 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 10:00 a.m.

Services for Kyle H. Vidrine will be held on June 22 at the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.