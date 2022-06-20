50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Obituaries released for 2 teens killed in Jennings pedestrian crash

(MGN)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The obituaries for Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings have been released after they were killed in a pedestrian crash on Saturday, June 18.

The teens were traveling east on I-10 when their vehicle became disabled, Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D said.

They exited the vehicle and stood on South Frontage Road, east of Hwy 26 near North Thibodeaux Road when a 2013 Jeep Wrangler traveling west struck them. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Services for Brannon J. Adams will be held on June 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings. Visitation will continue on June 23 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 10:00 a.m.

Services for Kyle H. Vidrine will be held on June 22 at the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his service at 11:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Louisiana State Police names Chavez Cammon as new second-in-command at the agency Monday.
La. State Police name new second-in-command
Louisiana rolls out new streamlined state park reservation system
Louisiana rolls out new streamlined state park reservation system
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season