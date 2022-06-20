50/50 Thursdays
Jo's Party House opens in Moss Bluff

Jo's Party House reopens in Moss Bluff.
Jo's Party House reopens in Moss Bluff.(Jo's Party House)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local cupcake favorite Jo’s Party House has reopened at a new location.

The sweets shop opened at a new location at 909 Sam Houston Jones Parkway Monday.

Jo’s is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but sold out by 10 a.m. Monday, according to a post on social media.

The Jo’s location off Sallier Street in Lake Charles closed following the 2020 hurricanes. But big plans are still in the works for Lake Charles and Lafayette, the restaurant posted.

For more, visit Jo’s Party House Facebook page.

