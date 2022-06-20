Gun ‘accidentally’ discharges in Walmart parking lot, officials say

50/50 Thursdays
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Sunday evening, June 19, to reports of a shooting.

It happened at the Walmart on College Drive around 6 p.m.

According to investigators, it appears someone accidentally shot themselves in the foot while they were in their car.

The person was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

