Gun ‘accidentally’ discharges in Walmart parking lot, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded Sunday evening, June 19, to reports of a shooting.

It happened at the Walmart on College Drive around 6 p.m.

According to investigators, it appears someone accidentally shot themselves in the foot while they were in their car.

The person was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

