FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue, few storms to start week

We'll see high temperatures back into the upper 90's to near 100 today (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine stuck around for much of the weekend and for our Father’s Day it was a hot one as many areas reached the hottest temperatures we have seen all year. A few of us were lucky enough to get some cooling showers and storms, although a few of these packed a bit of a punch with some damaging winds and small hail. Moving into this afternoon and the beginning of the week our hot afternoons look to continue with a few afternoon and evening storms possible.

We could see a few showers and storms possible this afternoon (KPLC)

For those heading out the door this morning to work our temperatures are off to a warm start once more with middle to upper 70′s for a good portion of Southwest Louisiana. Our humidity is remaining elevated once more with most dew points in the middle to upper 60′s, which is a decline from last week and small one over the last 24 hours by some 5-10 degrees. Regardless we are still dealing with a muggy start and couple that with the heat this afternoon it’s going to be another day in which we need to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated. Highs today will be much like yesterday as upper 90′s and even a few locations into the triple digits and couple that with the higher humidity it will feel more like 103-108 at times. As we add the daytime heating and humidity together a few showers and storms will be possible starting along the coast and then slowly moving northward over time. Any storms that do get going will have the potential to be on the stronger side and something we have to watch.

Heat index values reach the triple digits once again (KPLC)

Looking at the week as a whole it will definitely feature more heat and humidity than rain chances as high pressure continues to sit and spin off to our east. In fact many areas through the middle to ending portion of the week has the potential to tie or break some record highs as temperatures will remain firmly in the upper 90′s and for our inland communities many will be at or maybe slightly above 100 degrees. If you have to work outside or plan on spending time outdoors make sure to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated as well as keep the sunscreen nearby. As for rain chances those remain on the lower side once we get past Tuesday as we see some slightly drier air working its way in and that is why we look to get so hot during the afternoons. Some changes look a little more likely towards late next weekend and the following week, but if you are hoping to get some cooler weather around you’ll have to wait a little longer.

We'll see rain chances remaining low this week (KPLC)

Taking a quick check of the last few days of the 10-day forecast we are tracking the potential for some isolated to scattered showers and storms by next week as models break down the ridge of high pressure. We’ll watch that closely as things can and will change, but hopefully some much needed rainfall will return by next week. As for the tropics things are remaining quiet with no development expected over the next 5 days. Stay cool out there and have a great Monday!

We'll see temperatures above average and close to record highs the next few days (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

