FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatwave worsens by late-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our current hot pattern looks to only get worse later this week as we see temperatures spiking even higher by the latter part of the week. Highs will flirt with 100 by Thursday through the upcoming weekend.

A small chance of some isolated afternoon thunderstorms returns Tuesday, but chances will drop lower for the rest of the week.

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any new tropical development over the next 5-7 days.

Our area will see a little better chance of rain returning by early next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

