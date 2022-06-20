FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatwave continues along with very low rain chances this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our forecast continues to be a hot one with high temperatures running 6 to 8 degrees above average, even as summer makes its official start on Tuesday. As was the case this weekend, a stray thunderstorm or two during the afternoon is possible but only for a couple of select locations as most areas stay dry and hot.

Afternoon highs top out between 95 and 100 with heat indices up to around 105 to 107 during the hottest part of the afternoon. Make sure to take precautions to avoid heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion and even worse heat stroke if you’ll be working outdoors this week. The pattern won’t relent much with highs in the upper 90s to near 100 through the upcoming weekend. By the end of the weekend, the pattern will lend to the return of a few thunderstorms returning during the afternoon with a slightly better chance of rain next week.

The tropics remain quiet and are showing no signs of waking up over at least the next 5 to 7 days, meaning we’ll likely get through the rest of June without another named storm.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

