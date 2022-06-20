DeRidder West Park Pool hosting “Worlds Largest Swimming Lesson”

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder West Park Poll will be hosting “The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson” on Thursday, June 23, as part of a free organized event taking place in aquatic facilities all around the world.

The event is open to all ages and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Tens of thousands of kids and adults will be gathering at multiple facilities to help raise awareness about the importance of teaching children to swim to prevent childhood drowning.

The first 25 people who show up to participate will get a free wristband and all participants will get a certificate.

There is no registration, all you’ll need to do is show up in your swim gear.

Parents are invited to learn more by visiting WLSL.org.

