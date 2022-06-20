50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Chennault building hurricane-proof Emergency Operations Center

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Chennault International Airport is building a hurricane-proof Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to ride out hurricanes and facilitate post-disaster response.

“Chennault prides itself on the fact that we were a staging area for quite frankly thousands of people. As we saw during Hurricane Laura, we had people that were staging out of here and operating out of here across 9 different agencies. That was in direct support of recovery operations during our last hurricanes,” executive director Kevin Melton said.

Melton explains Chennault was a huge hub of regional post-hurricane activity in 2020. Now the airport is preparing for the future with a new building in the works that will be strong enough to withstand the next storm.

“We must make sure that we have a safe place for our personnel to stay,” Melton said. “I can’t be ready to recover and support the community without that capability. So, we made this effort a priority.”

That safe place being built at Chennault is the EOC.

“It’s a hardened facility,” Melton said. “It allows my staff and other staff across the airport to safely ride out the storm and be ready to sustain those recovery operations.”

This building makes it easier for the airport crew to immediately clear and reopen the runway for emergency and relief flights coming in to help after a disaster.

“We ride out the storm because we’re not going to leave. We’re here in place so that we can recover the airport and we can be positioned, ready to go as soon as the storms pass so that we are ready to recover the airport and take care of other folks,” Melton said.

Melton says construction is already about halfway done and expects the building to be inhabitable by the end of this July.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2022
We'll see temperatures above average and close to record highs the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue, few storms to start week
Highs this week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatwave continues along with very low rain chances this week
The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
State Police identify teens killed after car crashes into pond