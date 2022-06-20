50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hunter’s education course beginning Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The first class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continue the following day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Thursday.

The course will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles.  Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

Additionally, the course is free for anyone 10 years of age or older. 

You must pre-register for the class by visiting https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191711

For more information, you can call (337) 491-3784.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says

Latest News

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course
We'll see temperatures above average and close to record highs the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot afternoons continue, few storms to start week
Chennault builds hurricane-proof Emergency Operations Center
Chennault building hurricane-proof Emergency Operations Center
SWLA Arrest Report - June 19, 2022