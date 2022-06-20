Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office hosting hunter’s education course

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a hunter’s education course beginning Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The first class will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continue the following day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Refreshments will be provided on both days and lunch will be provided on Thursday.

The course will be held at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Training Academy located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles. Participants must attend both days in order to receive credit for the course.

Additionally, the course is free for anyone 10 years of age or older.

You must pre-register for the class by visiting https://louisianaoutdoors.com/events/191711.

For more information, you can call (337) 491-3784.

