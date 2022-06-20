50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu Food for Seniors this Friday

Stock photo.
Stock photo.(WEAU)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week’s Food for Seniors food box distribution, which was canceled, has been rescheduled to Friday, June 24.

The boxes are served to seniors 60 years and older who meet the federal income guidelines, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The Food for Seniors Program is a partnership between the Police Jury’s Human Services Department and Catholic Charities.

The program is accepting new participants. Residents may call 1-800-522-3333 to register or call 337-721-4030, ext. 5111 for information.

