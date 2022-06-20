15 year old starts “Pretty Young Queen” business on Juneteenth

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “This one says natural queen because I embrace my natural, all day, every day, all day every day... like my fro, every day.”

Her name is Shandyn Harrell, and she is only 15 years old. Pretty Young Queen, is the name of her business which she recently launched on Juneteenth.

Shandyn said it’s always been a dream of hers.

“I just always knew I wanted to be my own boss, since I was younger, like way back,” Harrell said.

It’s been a few years in the making but she decided to launch her business on a unique day, and she said it made the experience all worthwhile.

“I’m very proud of my heritage, so it was like, you know Juneteenth just now became a holiday and I was excited about that so I was like we should launch it on that day because it celebrates my people. it celebrates me,” Harrell said.

She sells T-shirts for men, women and children, as well as accessories and more.

One of Shandyn’s major inspirations of her ambition is her mom who she said has been extremely helpful in the process.

“There was times, I was like, I don’t know about this, I don’t know about that, and she like you’ll be fine. She’s been through this once, so it’s easy for me cause she know what she’s doing and she’s giving me advice on it,” Harrell said.

Shandyn said no matter your age anything is possible, all you need is the right attitude.

“Just be confident within it and if somebody says something about it, oh well,” Harrell said.

