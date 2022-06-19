50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Two people in critical condition after vehicle is submerged into pond

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.
The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.(EMS)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition after a car drove into a pond on Sunday afternoon, according to emergency officials.

The incident happened around noon on Perkins Road East near Santa Maria Parkway.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office report a car went into the water.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

2 teens killed in pedestrian crash near Jennings
Juneteenth Freedom Festival festivities wrapped up Saturday evening at the Lake Charles Civic...
‘A day to celebrate my people:’ Juneteenth festival returns to Lake Charles
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom