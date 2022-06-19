50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 18, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 18, 2022.

Freddie Darren Cole Jr., 51, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by flight; obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jose Pual Delafosse, 59, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Devyn Mark Granger, 18, Lafayette: Flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; careless operation.

Isaiah Cory Davis, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; operating while intoxicated, first offense; turning movements and required signals; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Gary Lakeith Williams, 56, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (11 charges); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; bicycles: front lamps, rear lamps, side and rear reflectors; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

William Anthony Gautreaux, 45, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; instate detainer.

Dustin Sherrets, 42, Lafayette: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of marijuana third offense; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

