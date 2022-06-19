50/50 Thursdays
Miss Louisiana 2022 is Gracie Reichman

The Louisiana Tech University rising senior is ready to serve as Miss Louisiana
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Saturday night, Miss Louisiana Watermelon Festival Gracie Reichman took the crown as Miss Louisiana 2022 at W.L. “Jack” Howard Theatre in Monroe.

Reichman competed in the Miss Louisiana 2021 Competition and she was the second runner-up. She’s a Colfax native who also attends Louisiana Tech University as a rising senior.

Reichman is majoring in kinesiology and health sciences with a focus on sports medicine. She says she’s always dreamed of becoming Miss Louisiana and now it’s a reality.

She says, she’s excited to start serving as Miss Louisiana 2022.

