Miss Louisiana 2022 Gracie Reichman steps into her role tomorrow

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Miss Louisiana 2022, GRACIE Reichman steps into her new role tomorrow. She says taking the crown is so surreal and one of her goals as Miss Louisiana is to travel to all 64 Parishes to network and serve local communities.

“Again there are no words to describe this journey. I might get a little emotional, but there are simply no words. I mean, we were talking about it last night, and everything feels like my entire life has to lead up to what happened yesterday. To have it come true and to have my entire support system there really meant the world to me, and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to top that feeling when that crown was placed on my head, looking into the audience, and seeing all the people that got me where I am today,” she said.

Reichman will go on to compete in the Miss America competition in December.

