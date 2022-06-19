LSU signee Ethan Frey earns 2022 LSWA Mr. Baseball

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - After capping off his senior year at Rosepine with a historic 33-2 record and the second straight Class 2A title, Ethan Frey took home the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Mr. Baseball award.

The LSU baseball signee hit .487 with 13 home runs, 64 RBIs and 28 runs scored. His dominance was not only displayed at the plate or behind the plate in his natural position as a catcher but also on the mound. Frey went 5-0 as a pitcher with two saves and a 0.77 ERA.

Frey led the Eagles to their first state title in baseball in 2021 and repeated that same success with his teammates in 2022 in dominating fashion.

Rosepine closed the 2022 season on a 27-game winning streak including two 10-run rules in the state tournament outscoring their opponents 25-0.

Frey becomes the first player from Rosepine to bring home Mr. Baseball honors which are given annually to the state’s best player out of all classifications. The last player from Central Louisiana to win the award was ASH’s Greg Smith back in 2002.

