FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatwave continues amid worsening drought conditions

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A region-wide heatwave that is well underway is showing no signs of relenting over the next several days thanks to a strong upper level ridge of high pressure that remains parked over our area. Short of a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms that break through the cap, rain chances remain lower than normal while temperatures remain higher than normal through all of next week.

Daily highs between 95 and 100 should be expected each day with heat indices between 100 and 107 at times during the afternoon. This ridge of high pressure will only weaken slightly by next weekend which could eventually allow some rain chances to return by the end of next weekend.

The tropics remain shut down with no signs of any new development in the entire Atlantic basin over the next several days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

