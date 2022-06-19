50/50 Thursdays
‘A day to celebrate my people:’ Juneteenth festival returns to Lake Charles

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Juneteenth Freedom Festival festivities wrapped up Saturday evening at the Lake Charles Civic Center amphitheater.

“We are out here celebrating the emancipation of African-Americans,” said Theresa Marie Hardy of B3 Community Alliance.

“It’s important to celebrate Juneteenth today because our ancestors, our ancestors got out of slavery and I feel like we should just really support that,” Jaydin Duhon said.

“I think it’s so important that we have this event here in Lake Charles because we know that Lake Charles and Louisiana is one of the borders of Texas, and so Juneteenth happened right there in Texas, right across the border from us, and so I believe that a lot of those slaves who didn’t know that they were free, once they knew that they were free crossed the border to come over here to Louisiana. So, I feel like it’s very important because we might have some of the ancestors of those slaves here,” said Vessel Project CEO and founder Roishetta Ozane.

“For Lake Charles to have a holiday, especially to have a holiday for Juneteenth is very, very special for Lake Charles,” Stephanie Chretien said.

“It’s important because it’s a day to celebrate my people. I was like why not debut on a day that’s celebrating me,” said Pretty Young Queen owner Shandyn Harrell.

