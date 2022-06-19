50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

2 teens killed in pedestrian crash near Jennings

(MGN)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Two Jeff Davis Parish teens were killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Jennings Saturday night.

Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur, and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings, were traveling east on I-10 when their vehicle became disabled, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. They exited the vehicle and stood on South Frontage Road, east of Hwy 26 near North Thibodeaux Road while a family member assisted them.

A 2013 Jeep Wranger traveling west on the frontage road struck Vidrine and Adams around 11 p.m., Senegal said. The driver did not see them in the roadway due to the glare from other vehicles’ headlights.

Vidrine and Adams were pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The Jeep driver was properly restrained and not injured.

Police do not suspect that the Jeep driver was impaired, Senegal said. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes causing 13 deaths in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Juneteenth Freedom Festival festivities wrapped up Saturday evening at the Lake Charles Civic...
‘A day to celebrate my people:’ Juneteenth festival returns to Lake Charles
Juneteenth Freedom Festival festivities wrapped up Saturday evening at the Lake Charles Civic...
Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Lake Charles
SWLA Arrest Report - June 18, 2022
The Louisiana Tech University rising senior is ready to serve as Miss Louisiana
Miss Louisiana 2022 is Gracie Reichman