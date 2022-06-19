2 teens killed in pedestrian crash near Jennings

Jennings, La. (KPLC) - Two Jeff Davis Parish teens were killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash near Jennings Saturday night.

Kyle H. Vidrine, 18, of Lake Arthur, and Brannon J. Adams, 17, of Jennings, were traveling east on I-10 when their vehicle became disabled, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. They exited the vehicle and stood on South Frontage Road, east of Hwy 26 near North Thibodeaux Road while a family member assisted them.

A 2013 Jeep Wranger traveling west on the frontage road struck Vidrine and Adams around 11 p.m., Senegal said. The driver did not see them in the roadway due to the glare from other vehicles’ headlights.

Vidrine and Adams were pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The Jeep driver was properly restrained and not injured.

Police do not suspect that the Jeep driver was impaired, Senegal said. Toxicology samples were taken from the driver and the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 11 fatal crashes causing 13 deaths in 2022.

