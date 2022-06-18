Worker crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfillment Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center was crushed by a forklift on Friday, June 17 according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD along with emergency officials responded to a call at the Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center upon arrival they found an injured worker who had been crushed by a forklift on the fifth floor.

Emergency officials state that the worker is expected to survive.

With the building still under construction and with no elevators they had to think of a way to rescue the injured worker.

“I’m always impressed by the dedication and resourcefulness of the men and women of the BRFD,” said Chief Michael J. Kimble. “They never hesitate to jump into action, no matter how difficult the task may be.”

