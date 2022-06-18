50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2022

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 17, 2022.

Jerquaylen Akoreyea Davis, 26, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies (2 charges); simple escape.

Arthur Wyatt Chancey, 69, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Claiborne Lawrence Bergeron, 61, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Tyrek Amond Carter, 22, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; illegal possession of stolen firearms first offense.

Rudy Lee Beniot, 42, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner, first offense; violations of protective orders (2 charges); resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer; simple assault.

Jeremy Joseph Broussard, 41, Sulphur: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000; simple burglary; direct contempt of court.

Timothy Wayne Cormier, 53, Ragley: Simple burglary (2 charges); theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Deshari Davion Jones, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or more); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.

Truong Don Luu, 42, Houston, Texas: Illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

