50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Native American tribe welcomes ‘extremely rare’ white buffalo calf

A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.
A Native American tribe in North Dakota celebrated the birth of a sacred white buffalo calf.(Murton Gillis)
By Emily Norman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCOURT, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - The Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians recently celebrated the birth of a white buffalo calf.

The tribe views the white buffalo as the most sacred living thing on earth and says the extremely rare animal signifies a sign of hope that their prayers are being answered.

During the birth, the tribe held a community healing fire and started a Sun Dance, as reported by KFYR.

“I didn’t believe it. I said I’ll believe it when I see it because we were gifted a white buffalo last year, and just the odds that a calf would be born this year, or at all, are just astronomical,” said TMBCI Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Yellowstone flooding rebuild could take years, cost billions
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Montana governor unavailable during historic flooding
Soldiers carry the coffin of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi for a memorial service at...
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store