50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Man killed in French Quarter pipe attack; suspect arrested

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police have booked a man with murder after someone he allegedly struck with a pipe in the French Quarter died in the hospital.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Kyle Luptak, 31, was arrested shortly after attacking Brett Burger, 62, on June 13 at the intersection of Ursulines Avenue and Decatur Street.

Burger was taken to the hospital and Luptak was originally booked on an aggravated battery charge. While in the hospital, Burger told detectives he was struck by what he believed was a pipe.

Burger died from his injuries the next day, police say.

Kyle Luptak is accused of killing Brett Burger in the French Quarter with a pipe.
Kyle Luptak is accused of killing Brett Burger in the French Quarter with a pipe.(NOPD)

On June 15, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office determined Burger’s cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Luptak is now facing an additional second-degree murder charge.

More: ‘This is a crisis’: New Orleans murder rate per capita pacing highest in U.S.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

SWLA Arrest Report - June 17, 2022
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save on your energy bill
Entergy says set your thermostat to 78° this summer to save money
Worker crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfilment Center.
Worker partially crushed by forklift at Amazon Fulfillment Center
Calcasieu parents struggle to find affordable child care despite assistance programs
Calcasieu parents struggle to find affordable child care despite assistance programs