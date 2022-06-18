Gov. Edwards issues statement after legislature ends special session without drawing 2nd majority African-American Congressional District
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The following is a press release from the Office of the Governor of Louisiana:
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Saturday, June 18, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the failure of the Louisiana Legislature to draw a second majority African-American congressional district as ordered by the U.S. Middle District court.