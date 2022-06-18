FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms around this weekend as the heat again takes precedence

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With another day of welcomed rain for parts of Southwest Louisiana, these more numerous summertime storms will begin to fade as we work our way through the weekend. We could get lucky enough for one or two very isolated storms by afternoon, but outside of that, get ready for a hot one! Temperatures each afternoon with rise into the upper 90s with heat index readings up to 105 during the afternoon.

Through next week, a strengthening ridge of upper level high pressure will keep rain chances each afternoon to less than 20% while highs each day range from 95-100 across Southwest Louisiana. We could break the pattern slightly by the end of next week, allowing for the return of a few afternoon storms but even then the chances stay slim.

No tropical worries thanks to this ridge of high pressure which will keep the Gulf of Mexico shut down for business over at least the next 7 to 10 days.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.