Coast Guard: Boats collide in Florida; 2 dead, 10 rescued

Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of...
Authorities said the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued after a nighttime boat collision near Key Biscayne, Florida.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it was notified of the collision around 10:30 p.m. Friday by a person involved.

The Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue recovered two bodies, according to authorities.

They say the 10 people rescued were sent to two different hospitals and at least two of them were critically injured.

Authorities did not release any specifics on what led up to the collision.

The crash is under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

