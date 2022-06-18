American Kombat Alliance fight night in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was time to rumble on Friday night as the American Kombat Alliance held an 11 bout fight card at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Fighters from Lake Charles and Sulphur took part in tonight’s in ring action and put on a show for fight fans to enjoy.

The fight schools that were represented tonight were Performance Evolution which is led by Karate Kombat Welterweight champion and Lake area native Joshua Quayhagen and Olympic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Sulphur.

Fight results:

125Ibs Nevan Driehuis def. Marco Esparza

125Ibs Colin Richard def. Jordan Mays

145Ibs JT Hamilton def. Henry Milner

170 Ibs Hunter Smith def. Ray Jones

170 Ibs Ben Brown def. Keegan Williams

185 Ibs Nic Schawn def. Willie Sims

HVY Weight Jason Slaydon def. Tank Harris

