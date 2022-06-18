50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

American Kombat Alliance fight night in Lake Charles

American Kombat Alliance
American Kombat Alliance(KPLC)
By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was time to rumble on Friday night as the American Kombat Alliance held an 11 bout fight card at the Lake Charles Civic Center. Fighters from Lake Charles and Sulphur took part in tonight’s in ring action and put on a show for fight fans to enjoy.

The fight schools that were represented tonight were Performance Evolution which is led by Karate Kombat Welterweight champion and Lake area native Joshua Quayhagen and Olympic Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Sulphur.

Fight results:

125Ibs Nevan Driehuis def. Marco Esparza

125Ibs Colin Richard def. Jordan Mays

145Ibs JT Hamilton def. Henry Milner

170 Ibs Hunter Smith def. Ray Jones

170 Ibs Ben Brown def. Keegan Williams

185 Ibs Nic Schawn def. Willie Sims

HVY Weight Jason Slaydon def. Tank Harris

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Kirby Oertling Sports Person of the Week
Kirby Oertling a gold medalist everywhere he goes
Kirby Oertling - Sports Person of the Week
Kirby Oertling, a gold medalist wherever he goes
LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly.
LSU’s Jason Kelly to be named head coach at Washington
American Kombat Alliance to take over Lake Charles Civic Center on friday night
American Kombat Alliance to take over Lake Charles Civic Center friday night