50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Westlake teen catches record breaking flathead catfish

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Deklan Daughdrill is Westlake’s newest record breaker, and he is only 14 years old!

With his fish weighing in at a little over 28-pounds, 14-year-old Deklan has surpassed the previous record holder’s title for catching the biggest flathead catfish, by hand.

The sport is called noodling and he developed a passion for it after watching his family do it as a child.

“Well, I kind of grew up fishing with my dad and my uncle and my whole family really, ever since I was little, I’d just go with them and everything. I just grew up with it and fell in love with it really,” Daughdrill said.

After practicing for at least three years, Daughdrill not only mastered the sport, but he also accomplished a dream that he can finally check off his list.

“Once I got him, I was fired up because I’ve been trying to break this and trying to catch one like this for a while now,” Daughdrill said.

Daughdrill said the keys to being successful at noodling are having a can-do attitude, being fearless and choosing the right ponds with deeper holes.

“Certain times, fish will be in different parts, sometimes they’ll be deeper or shallower or sometimes they’ll be like on the banks during springtime, spawning,” Daughdrill said.

Although it is his first catch, Deklan’s father said it won’t be his last and they have more records to break, as they spend the rest of their summer attending fishing tournaments with their next stop in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Hotter pattern next week
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms around this weekend as the heat again takes precedence
This 2021 picture is from a home on East Parkway. The canal along their street is swallowed up...
Fear of flooding causes residents to ask for better drainage maintenance
Numerous reports of bank account fraud are circulating throughout Southwest Louisiana.
CPSO: New information in third party data breach compromising tax payer checking accounts
Louisiana State Police
THE INVESTIGATORS: Concerns raised after Louisiana State Police’s second-in-command’s abrupt retirement