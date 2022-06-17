Volunteers, donations sought for DeQuincy Spay Day

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Several organizations are teaming up to spay and neuter stray cats in the DeQuincy area on Saturday, June 18.

A van from the non-profit SpayNation in Lafayette will visit a ranch in DeQuincy, where organizers hope to sterilize up to 50 cats.

Cats scheduled for surgery will be housed in humane traps or carriers, then kept overnight in a barn on the property, organizers say. After they recover, they will be released to areas where caretakers will give them food and water.

Some cats will be available for adoption.

This Spay Day event is sponsored by LaPaw Rescue and the Humane Society of Louisiana, using funds provided by Alley Cat Allies.

Those wishing to donate can contribute to the Humane Society of Louisiana via its website, PayPal (humanela@gmail.com) or by mail (P.O. Box 740321, New Orleans, LA 70174). Those interested in volunteering for the event can contact LaPaw Rescue at 337-215-0025.

The Humane Society of Louisiana and other groups are in the process of forming the Louisiana Cat Coalition, which aims to address cat overpopulation and animal abuse statewide.

