50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Third party data breach compromises local checking accounts

(MGN)
By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Numerous reports of bank account fraud are circulating throughout Southwest Louisiana.

7 News has heard many complaints from people who say their checking accounts may have been involved in a data breach. One area bank even said they had dozens of people closing accounts and creating new ones.

This all has to do with property tax that is paid through the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Paper checks were written to the sheriff’s office, which collects and deposits those payments at its bank. The bank then uses a third party to process those checks. That is where the breach occurred.

In a statement, the sheriff office said: “The banking institution has notified the sheriff’s office that a third party used by them suffered a likely data breach of the third party’s database. As a result of the likely breach, those who paid their taxes by check may be a victim and their checking information may have been exposed.”

First Federal Bank in Lake Charles said they are aware of the breach. They say the breach is no fault of the many affected financial institutions, including First Federal.

In a statement, they said: “We are actively identifying all compromised accounts and working with customers as quickly as we can to close the affected accounts and securely reopen new ones.”

Some may think the tax collector’s office has something to do with the breach, but their office is only responsible for assessing property value. They do not collect payment nor handle bank account information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

The Louisiana Bucket Brigade has voiced claims of excessive gas releases and flaring at the...
La. Bucket Brigade raises concerns about Venture Global LNG
Marcus Pentecost, 30, of Sulphur has had a criminal record since he was at least 18 years old.
Pentecost was intoxicated 2x the legal limit in Sulphur hit-and-run
Oakdale thrift store fire
‘Devastating’ fire at First Baptist Church Thrift Store in Oakdale controlled
KPLC viewers report that multiple departments from surrounding communities are helping...
Fire at thrift store in Oakdale (KPLC Viewer)