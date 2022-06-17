Third party data breach compromises local checking accounts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Numerous reports of bank account fraud are circulating throughout Southwest Louisiana.

7 News has heard many complaints from people who say their checking accounts may have been involved in a data breach. One area bank even said they had dozens of people closing accounts and creating new ones.

This all has to do with property tax that is paid through the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Paper checks were written to the sheriff’s office, which collects and deposits those payments at its bank. The bank then uses a third party to process those checks. That is where the breach occurred.

In a statement, the sheriff office said: “The banking institution has notified the sheriff’s office that a third party used by them suffered a likely data breach of the third party’s database. As a result of the likely breach, those who paid their taxes by check may be a victim and their checking information may have been exposed.”

First Federal Bank in Lake Charles said they are aware of the breach. They say the breach is no fault of the many affected financial institutions, including First Federal.

In a statement, they said: “We are actively identifying all compromised accounts and working with customers as quickly as we can to close the affected accounts and securely reopen new ones.”

Some may think the tax collector’s office has something to do with the breach, but their office is only responsible for assessing property value. They do not collect payment nor handle bank account information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.