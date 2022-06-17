SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 16, 2022.

Joshua James Wimberly, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana (2 charges).

Alexander Reed Borel, 26, Groves, TX: Vehicular homicide; vehicular negligent injuring.

Lamarcus Deundra Bell, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; domestic abuse; telephone harassment.

Paul Fournet Pittman Jr., 45, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

Gevonte Joseph Banks, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Derricka Johnson, 24, Beaumont, TX: Out of state detainer.

Christina Michelle Lawrence, 47, Sulphur: Accessories after the fact.

Adam Wade Bushnell, 34, Orange, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges); broken tail lamps.

Jermaine Lee Victorian, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm on the premises of an alcoholic beverage outlet; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of stolen firearms; possession of marijuana.

Ashton Kayle Allen, 31, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of marijuana; contempt of court (3 charges); attempted burglary.

Makel John Henderson, 25, Houston, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Gregory Adam Boone, 45, Bossier City: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Kenneth Richard Squibb, 39, Lake Charles: Attempted burglary; possession of thieves’ tools; property damage under $1,000.

Joseph Alexander Green, 38, Baytown, TX: Possession of stolen things under $5,000 (3 charges).

Louis Flores, 40, DeQuincy: Contempt of court; must signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Kendra Brooke Suchanek, 32, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.