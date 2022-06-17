Summer Feeding Programs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Human Services Department’s Summer Food Service Program

Starts Monday, June 6. Lunch will be served daily, Monday through Friday, until Friday, July 29. Sites will be closed on Monday, July 4, for the Fourth of July holiday.

All children ages 18 and under will receive meals at no charge. No registration is required. Program acceptance and participation requirements are the same for all children - regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, or disability. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis from 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

DeQuincy Primary School, 3024 McNeese St., DeQuincy.

First Baptist Church, 401 S. Huntington St., Sulphur.

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.

LaGrange High School, 3420 Louisiana Ave., Lake Charles.

Moss Bluff Middle School, 297 Park Road, Moss Bluff.

Sulphur Housing Authority, 312 Brooks St., Sulphur.

Vinton High School, 1603 Penny Drive, Vinton.

Vinton Recreation Center (Ward 7 Recreation), 1615 Horridge St., Vinton.

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.

Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.

W.T. Henning Elementary School, 774 Henning Drive, Sulphur.

Additionally, the following locations will also serve breakfast from 8 a.m. – 9 a.m.:

Iowa High School, 401 W. Miller Ave., Iowa.

J.I. Watson Elementary School, 201 First Ave., Iowa.

Westlake Multi-Purpose Complex, 1221 Sampson St., Westlake.

Western Heights Elementary School, 1100 Elizabeth St., Westlake.

All food must be eaten on site – no food can be taken out of the facility.

For more information, call 337-721-4030 ext. 5111.

City of Lake Charles Summer Food Service Program

Partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank and local churches.

Free breakfast and lunch will be served Monday through Friday to anyone 18 or younger at the following locations and times:

Greater St. Mary Baptist Church, 1401 Moeling St.

Monday, June 22 through Tuesday, Aug. 5

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Living World Christian Center, 1639 Ryan St.

Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, July 29

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.

Lunch: 12 to 1 p.m.



New Sunlight Baptist Church, 515 VE Washington Ave.

Tuesday, June 21 through Tuesday, Aug. 5

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.

Lunch: 12 to 1 p.m.



All locations will be closed on July 4.

