“Stop the Violence” Juneteenth event to be held Saturday
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nonprofit, MyLife4YourLife, will be holding a “Stop the Violence” event amid Juneteenth celebrations to raise awareness for community issues such as the increase of violence, shootings, and drug-related deaths in Lake Charles.
The event will be held at Drew Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The schedule for the event is as follows:
- Reading of scripture
- Beginning with a praise song
- Prayer
- Opening introduction of the event by founder Cleveland Jones Jr.
- Gun bill remarks by Wilford Carter Sr.
- Voter Registration by the councilman president
- Time for victims and families of those affected by violence to speak
- A mental health speaker
- Opiate/Alcohol abuse speaker by Briscoe
- Closing remarks
- Closing prayer
- Ballon release for all who are grieving
