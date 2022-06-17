“Stop the Violence” Juneteenth event to be held Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nonprofit, MyLife4YourLife, will be holding a “Stop the Violence” event amid Juneteenth celebrations to raise awareness for community issues such as the increase of violence, shootings, and drug-related deaths in Lake Charles.

The event will be held at Drew Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Reading of scripture

Beginning with a praise song

Prayer

Opening introduction of the event by founder Cleveland Jones Jr.

Gun bill remarks by Wilford Carter Sr.

Voter Registration by the councilman president

Time for victims and families of those affected by violence to speak

A mental health speaker

Opiate/Alcohol abuse speaker by Briscoe

Closing remarks

Closing prayer

Ballon release for all who are grieving

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.