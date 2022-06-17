50/50 Thursdays
“Stop the Violence” Juneteenth event to be held Saturday
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The nonprofit, MyLife4YourLife, will be holding a “Stop the Violence” event amid Juneteenth celebrations to raise awareness for community issues such as the increase of violence, shootings, and drug-related deaths in Lake Charles.

The event will be held at Drew Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

  • Reading of scripture
  • Beginning with a praise song
  • Prayer
  • Opening introduction of the event by founder Cleveland Jones Jr.
  • Gun bill remarks by Wilford Carter Sr.
  • Voter Registration by the councilman president
  • Time for victims and families of those affected by violence to speak
  • A mental health speaker
  • Opiate/Alcohol abuse speaker by Briscoe
  • Closing remarks
  • Closing prayer
  • Ballon release for all who are grieving

