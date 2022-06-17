“Stop The Violence” event seeks to raise awareness of recent local tragedies

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the last few years, we’ve seen an increase in crime and overdose deaths in Lake Charles.

Now, “Stop the Violence” event coordinator Cleveland Jones said enough is enough.

“The event is adjacent with Father’s Day also for Juneteenth celebration. The reason Stop the Violence occurred is due to the increase of shooting and killing in Lake Charles. I reside in Dallas, Texas, but Lake Charles is still my home. I have family and kids there, and also friends and their kids, because it’s my generations kids,” Jones said.

Jones said his goal for “Stop the Violence " is to bring the community together. The event will include prayer, worship, and raising awareness with gun control discussions. Attendees will be hearing from the families who have lost someone to violence.

“What led me to that is a bible scripture, 1st Corinthians 5:8. When it says if any does not provide for his own, especially in his home, then he’s like a denier which is worse than an unbeliever. It resonated with me. Say I contribute to my own family, my bloodline, and close friends. But what am I doing for my own as a people, as a culture,” Jones said.

