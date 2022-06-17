Seven water-related deaths reported in Toledo Bend since February 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 2022 has proved to be a deadly year in Toledo Bend with at least seven deaths reported in the area since February.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden Heath Bragg says three of these deaths happened in June with two of them occurring back to back just last weekend.

Here is a listing of the water-related fatalities that have happened between February and June of 2022:

February 21 - Hemphill Police Officer Mike Hanks died while on a fishing trip. High winds were noted on the day of the trip. It was not indicated what the official cause of death was at the time of the incident.

March 1 - Two men in their 50′s from Lake Charles were involved in a boating incident while on their way to Pirates Cove. Alfred D. Jackson, 52, was found dead while the second individual was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital where he later recovered from hypothermia.

March 11 - Two boaters, George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale, and Marvin Parsons, 61, of Lafayette were found dead after crappie fishing during high wind conditions.

June 6 - RonSarius Hongo, 18, drowned near Toledo Bend spillway while swimming with friends.

June 10 - Jack Edward Brice, 72, died after falling off his boat near Paradise Point.

June 11 - Karla Beth Domingue, 51, died in the Lowe’s Creek Marina area near Hwy 83 East. Her cause of death has not been released at this time because the autopsy is not complete, but officials tell us it is a water-related death.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.