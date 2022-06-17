50/50 Thursdays
LSU’s Jason Kelly to be named head coach at Washington

LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly.
LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After spending one season in Baton Rouge LSU pitching coach Jason Kelly is heading back to the University of Washington as their next head baseball coach the University of Washington confirmed.

Kelly spent seven seasons with the Huskies from 2013-2019 where he helped them reach the College World Series in 2018.

In his one season at LSU, the Tigers pitching staff had a combined ERA of 4.32 while holding opponents to a batting average of .240 and striking out 610 batters in 546.0 innings pitched.

Prior to LSU Kelly spent two seasons at Arizona State where he helped the Sun Devils reach the NCAA Tournament despite injuries to their three weekend starters and their closer.

Kelly’s impact at Arizona State was immediate in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, as the team ERA was lowered from 4.93 in 2019 to 3.56, and the Sun Devils were on pace to finish in the nation’s Top 100 in ERA, WHIP, strikeouts per nine innings, strikeouts/walks ratio and hits per nine innings.

