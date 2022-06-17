50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LIVE: Police say 1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Alabama church

Officials in Alabama are expected to give an update on the church shooting.
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed three people were shot Thursday night, one of whom has died, at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

WBRC reports the suspect is in custody, according to officers.

In a news conference, police said one person died in the shooting. Two others are being treated at a local hospital.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m., located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

FILE - Home of the NFL football Atlanta Falcons and the MLS soccer team, Atlanta United, the...
FIFA picks 2026 cities, predicts soccer will be ‘No 1 sport’
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting
New details have emerged in both investigations into the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings.
Investigation continues into Buffalo, Uvalde shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’