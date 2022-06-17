Pentecost was intoxicated 2x the legal limit in Sulphur hit-and-run

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Marcus Pentecost pleaded guilty this week after he hit and killed a 15-year-old in Sulphur and fled the scene.

Marcus Pentecost, 30, of Sulphur has had a criminal record since he was 18 years old. Charges range from drugs to driving while intoxicated, careless operation, theft, and illegal possession of a firearm. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said Pentecost was a danger to the community.

“This is a person with a criminal history that we do not want on the streets,” Dwight said. “We do not want him driving with our families on the streets. We need to get these types of people off the streets to make our community safer.”

Dwight called Pentecost’s most recent conviction “selfish.”

“Mr. Pentecost was coming back from somewhere intoxicated two times over the legal limit and hit him and killed him. Unfortunately, he put that family through a lot and his family through a lot and our whole community through a lot,” Dwight said.

It was late January around 8 at night when a 15-year-old was riding his bike on Lewis Street in Sulphur.

“We had a bicyclist doing what he should have been doing. He had reflective gear on, he had lights on and he was traveling in the roadway - where he was entitled to be,” Dwight said.

Pentecost hit the teen and ran. When he was found, toxicology revealed alcohol and drugs, in his system. The drugs included THC, amphetamine, methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana.

“This man made a wrong decision and got behind the wheel intoxicated. We can’t stand for that. We can’t allow that,” Dwight said.

Pentecost pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and firearm possession by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 20 years without parole.

“He hasn’t held himself accountable,” Dwight said. “I’m glad that we went to court and held him accountable in this instance and he’s going to do 20 years. I’m proud of that. I’m proud of our office and what we did.”

The D.A. reminds people to think before drinking and getting behind the wheel.

