Former Welsh alderman arrested again, accused of cyberstalking and harassment

Jacob Colby Perry, 28, of Welsh
By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jacob Colby Perry, 28, was arrested Wednesday, June 15, on new harassment charges according to Welsh Police Assistant Chief Kristina Davy.

Perry is booked in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail facing two counts of violation of protective orders, two counts of cyberstalking, telephone harassment, and nonconsensual disclosure of a private image.

His latest arrest stems from a complaint made to Welsh Police in April 2022. Davy tells 7News it was the same alleged victim from previous complaints.

In November of 2021, Perry was arrested on similar charges. According to the complaint, Perry allegedly made a fake profile of the victim online, published explicit photos of the victim, and refused to take them down.

Chief Crochet said then a search warrant found evidence of two other alleged victims outside of Jeff Davis Parish. According to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail website, bond has not yet been set for Perry.

