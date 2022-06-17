FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms possible this afternoon, hot weekend ahead

Highs are back into the middle to upper 90's (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We managed to pick up some cooling showers and storms late in the day on Thursday and that was some much needed rain as we have been very dry over the last few weeks. Temperatures were some of the warmest of the year as highs climbed back into the upper 90′s for our inland communities with middle 90′s along and south of I-10. Our pattern doesn’t change a whole lot for this afternoon as temperatures will quickly climb back into the lower and middle 90′s, for those who didn’t see rain yesterday, you’ll have another chance this afternoon with a few storms arriving during the afternoon.

Temperatures remain hot and that could help trigger a few showers and storms (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning our muggy starts are still around and temperatures are very similar to what we have seen all week long with middle to upper 70′s for our lows. Some patchy fog will be possible for those areas that received rainfall yesterday and if you are in one of those locations make sure to take it slow as you head out the door to work. Sunshine will return as we head into the afternoon and that will help to propel us into the lower and middle 90′s with heat index values well into the triple digits. Make sure to drink plenty of water as we head into the afternoon to help stay hydrated and keep the same mentality into the weekend as well with our high temperatures remaining on the hot side. There could be a few showers and storms as well with the daytime heating and a bit of a sea breeze, but they will be isolated in nature and that will mean not everyone picks up on the rainfall.

Lots of sunshine for the weekend, jut a small chance for a shower or storm (KPLC)

Heading into the weekend the forecast looks to remain relatively unchanged as we’ll keep the heat and humidity rolling in and keeping things a little uncomfortable. High pressure is staying nearby and that will mean we see plenty of sunshine for Father’s Day weekend and any plans that you may have moving through the weekend. Some models are suggesting that we see a few showers and storms late in the day Saturday and that will be something we will watch closely over the next 24 hours or so. Even if we do see some rain it looks to be later in the day and as we near sunset which will give us plenty of time to enjoy the outdoors and maybe hit the lake or the pool. Highs will be some of the warmest of the year with many areas in the middle to upper 90′s, with a few inland locations approaching the triple digits and that’s not including the heat index values. Make sure to limit your time outdoors if possible and use the sunscreen as sun burn will come pretty quickly with the high UV index values. Even into next week we’ll keep the heat and humidity around with little in the way of rain chances as high pressure keeps the deep south very quiet.

If you have any plans for Father's Day make sure to have a way to stay cool (KPLC)

Unfortunately, the pattern doesn’t look to change much as we head over the next ten days as sunshine remains abundant and with that being said we’ll see the lower and middle 90′s sticking around for the evenings. Thankfully we aren’t dealing with any issues in regards to the tropics as the area of interest we have watched all week is moving inland and is down to a 10% chance of formation over the next 5 days. For now make sure to stay cool and Happy Father’s Day!

High pressure keeps things quiet into next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.