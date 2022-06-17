Enjoy pop-up shops by “Biking Through the Lake”

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hosted by Lit and Loaded Nutrition as part of their Juneteeth Weekend Extravaganza, “Biking Through the Lake” offers residents the opportunity to celebrate and promote black-owned businesses in the area.

The festivities are scheduled to kick off with a variety of pop-up shops today, June 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The pop-up shops will be located at 1540 North Martin Luther King Highway. There is no entrance fee for shoppers.

On Saturday, June 18, there will be a “Lit and Rolling Bike Ride” through the city starting at 7:30 PM. Some of the bikes will even have colorful LED rims, which provide lighting for safety, as well as an element of fun and flair.

The bike ride is closed for registration.

Motorists should be aware of increased bike and pedestrian traffic in the Lake Charles Civic Center area during the Juneteenth celebrations Saturday. The bike route will begin north of the Civic Center, travel through the downtown area, and will arrive back at the Civic Center around 9 p.m. for the Juneteenth fireworks display.

