Deridder celebrates local military with Appreciation Day

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Men and women of the 519th Military Police Battalion and their families were honored with a military appreciation day.

After a brief ceremony, it was time for everyone to get ready for a few games of softball. The Beauregard Sheriff’s Office, Deridder police, and several military teams all got involved.

“Public Affairs out at Fort Polk assigns a battalion to all the surrounding communities. So, the city of Deridder, and the parish of Beauregard’s community partner is the 519th Military Police. To show our appreciation for what they do for us, we invite them to come to our city and parish once a year and do a family fun day. It’s unique what we do,” Beauregard Chamber of Commerce executive director Lisa Adams said. “We’ve been told by past Lieutenant Colonels that we are the only community that services the entire battalion. It’s mandatory that they come but we don’t want them to get here and be bored.”

More than 700 meals were served, and volunteers made the event a success.

“Absolutely. This is a community effort and that’s what we want it to be. We want our military to know that our community loves them, supports them, and we want to stand behind them. So, this is a whole community effort, and this is basically what it’s about. We just want them to know how much we care and love them,” Deridder fire chief Ken Harlow said.

