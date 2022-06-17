Crews working fire at First Baptist Church Thrift Store in Oakdale

Oakdale, La. (KPLC) - Firefighters are battling a large fire at a thrift store Thursday evening.

KPLC viewers report that multiple departments from surrounding communities are helping extinguish the fire at First Baptist Church Thrift Store off Hwy 165. Residents of the area say heat from the fire can be felt from the highway.

Oakdale thrift store fire (KPLC Viewer)

KPLC has reached out to the Oakdale fire chief and law enforcement, but we have not received a response. We will update this story when more information is available.

Oakdale thrift store fire (KPLC Viewer)

