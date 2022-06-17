50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Black Excellence Award winners honored at banquet

Black Excellence Award winners
Black Excellence Award winners(SWLA Center for Health Services)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Five members of the community were honored with Black Excellence awards at the Calcasieu Marine Bank Thursday evening.

The banquet kicked off SWLA’s Juneteenth Freedom Festival by recognizing Black excellence in healthcare, education, community service, justice and music.

The SWLA Center for Health Services presented the following awards:

  • Healthcare: Tennille Handy-Harmon. Handy was born and raised in Lake Charles, and she is the executive director of CHRISTUS Hospice and Palliative Care St. Patrick.
Tennille Handy
Tennille Handy(SWLA Center for Health Services)
  • Education: Tony Johnson. Johnson is a graduate of South Cameron High School and McNeese State University. He coaches and teaches at St. Louis Catholic High School.
Tony Johnson
Tony Johnson(SWLA Center for Health Services)
  • Community Service: Makeitta Darbonne-Citizen. Darbonne-Citizen was born and raised in Lake Charles, and she is the director of community engagement at the SWLA Credit Union.
Makeitta Darbonne-Citizen
Makeitta Darbonne-Citizen(SWLA Center for Health Services)
  • Justice: Judge Charlotte Bushnell. Judge Bushnell is a summa cum laude graduate from Grambling University and Southern University Law Center. She is a retired Workers’ Compensation District Court Judge.
Judge Charlotte Bushnell
Judge Charlotte Bushnell(SWLA Center for Health Services)
  • Music: Gladys McKnight. McKnight is a native of McComb, Mississippi. She is a retired choir director and piano instructor from the Calcasieu Parish School System, where she worked for 47 years.
Gladys McKnight
Gladys McKnight(SWLA Center for Health Services)

Students from three parishes were also presented with scholarships at the banquet. The recipients include Levi LeJeune and Kallie Pitre of Allen Parish, Alonnie Celestine and Mattie Duhon of Calcasieu Parish, and Ivian Taboada Fuentes and Jordan McDaniel of Lafayette Parish.

We have information on the upcoming Juneteenth events in Lake Charles HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Numerous reports of bank account fraud are circulating throughout Southwest Louisiana.
CPSO: New information in third party data breach compromising tax payer checking accounts
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, the second-in-command at Louisiana State Police, has retired amid an...
Lt. Col. Doug Cain, second-in-command at LSP, retires amid probe
Stop The Violence Event coming to Lake Charles
“Stop The Violence” event seeks to raise awareness of recent local tragedies
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Mississippi man convicted of marijuana possession