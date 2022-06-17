American Kombat Alliance to take over Lake Charles Civic Center friday night

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The excitement was in the air as the American Kombat Alliance had the official weigh in for the upcoming fight card on June 17 in Lake Charles.

“We’re super excited at AKA American Kombat Alliance to bring a live night of mixed Marshall arts to the city of Lake Charles, Louisiana,” said American Kombat Alliance ring announcer David Hardy.

The big fight night is less than 24 hours away as fans get to witness an 11-bout fight card that has many Louisiana natives showing off their skills in the cage.

“Ladies and gentlemen we have a full-sized 24-foot cage full wrap-around stage, our staff is the best,” Hardy said.

Some Lake Area fighters have learned from one of the best in the business in karate combat fighter and Welterweight champion Joshua Quayhagen.

“This team has been putting in a lot of work and working hard and I love it because these promotions are coming from all over because of I believe our team and how well they’ve been doing,” said Quayhagen.

Quayhagens Performance Evolution gym has five fighters on tomorrow night’s card. He believes the exposure will be good for the talent under his tutelage and to MMA fighters all around the region.

“Yeah I mean it’s getting big,” said Quayhagen. “This sport is getting up there in terms of worldwide exposure and how big it is in the world.

Quayhagen hopes that the fans in attendance will be drawn in by the skill of the fighters in the ring.

“But I really think you’ll get to see the excitement and skill and real talent of these guys and I think you’ll be able to appreciate it as a sport rather than just a brawl,” Quayhagen added.

