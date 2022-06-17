Additional $27M announced for Hurricane Laura aid

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional $27,063,765 in FEMA disaster aid grants has been announced for Hurricane Laura recovery, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The funding will be given to the State of Louisiana which will distribute the money.

A breakdown of the aid is as follows:

$14,834,300 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for management costs as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$3,053,770 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$3,445,213 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc. for permanent work restoration as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$1,521,458 to the town of Iowa as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$1,583,565 to the city of Monroe for debris removal as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$1,207,953 to the city of Monroe for additional debris removal as a result of Hurricane Laura.

$1,417,506 to Cameron Parish for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.