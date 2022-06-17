50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Additional $27M announced for Hurricane Laura aid

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An additional $27,063,765 in FEMA disaster aid grants has been announced for Hurricane Laura recovery, according to U.S. Sen. John Kennedy.

The funding will be given to the State of Louisiana which will distribute the money.

A breakdown of the aid is as follows:

  • $14,834,300 to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury for management costs as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $3,053,770 to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $3,445,213 to the Jefferson Davis Electric Cooperative Inc. for permanent work restoration as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,521,458 to the town of Iowa as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,583,565 to the city of Monroe for debris removal as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,207,953 to the city of Monroe for additional debris removal as a result of Hurricane Laura.
  • $1,417,506 to Cameron Parish for emergency protective measures as a result of Hurricane Laura.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Temperatures remain hot and that could help trigger a few showers and storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Few storms possible this afternoon, hot weekend ahead
SWLA Arrest Report - June 16, 2022
Enjoy pop-up shops by “Biking Through the Lake”
Enjoy pop-up shops by “Biking Through the Lake”
Numerous reports of bank account fraud are circulating throughout Southwest Louisiana.
Third party data breach compromises local checking accounts