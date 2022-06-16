50/50 Thursdays
WNBA star Sue Bird says 2022 will be her final season

FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a Team USA game at the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021. Bird...
FILE: Sue Bird smiles during a Team USA game at the Tokyo Olympics on April 1, 2021. Bird announced on June 16, 2022, that the 2022 WNBA season would be her final season.(Caroline Williams / FIBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) - Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird announced Thursday the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

Bird’s announcement ended any speculation about her future, though she acknowledged in February when she re-signed with Seattle that this would likely be her final season. She strongly considered retirement after last season before choosing to return for a 19th season as a player.

Bird is a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41. She has spent her entire WNBA career with Seattle since becoming the No. 1 pick in 2002 following her storied college career at Connecticut. This season is her 21st associated with the franchise although just her 19th playing after missing two seasons due to injuries. She’s the league’s all-time leader in assists and the standard by which other point guards are judged.

Bird’s announcement came a day before Seattle’s game at Connecticut. The Storm will close out their road trip on Sunday in New York, about 30 miles from where Bird grew up in Syosset, New York.

