Union Leaders at Oakdale Federal Prison Complex say employee shortage poses dangers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are an estimated two thousand inmates at the Federal Correctional Complex in Oakdale and they usually have more than five hundred employees working there.

But union representatives said staffing shortages are forcing correctional officers to work mandatory overtime, often sixteen hours a day.

Union officials also said the stress and exhaustion is creating a dangerous situation.

President of Local 1007, Ronald Morris, worries about safety.

“It’s affecting their ability to stay alert and safe while maintaining the vigilance of watching the inmates while they’re inside the institution. My concern is that it’s making the institution unsafe,” Morris said.

Even though theirs are low and minimum-security facilities, he said it’s still dangerous.

“We oversee some of the most dangerous people in our society. They’re in prison for a reason,” Morris said.

He said Oakdale houses some of the inmates involved in a riot and fire that destroyed a prison in Mississippi.

Union officials are also asking for a ten percent retention bonus for employees to encourage them to stay despite working conditions. Plus, they want those eligible to retire to get a five percent bonus to encourage them to postpone retirement.

President of Local 3957, Corey Trammel, said the money to fill positions is already allocated.

“Our 2016 staffing guidelines, it was passed and funded through Congress that that’s what our numbers need to be. We’re 116 positions short and it was funded. We don’t know where the money’s at. The stress and undue risk it’s causing on our employees is astronomical,” Trammel said.

The SWLA Congressional Delegation has asked the Bureau of Prisons to fill the vacancies otherwise even more employees will look for new jobs. To read the full letter sent to the B.O.P., CLICK HERE.

The Oakdale warden’s spokesperson, Kaci Maxey, said they understand the letter is under review, but they’ve received no information on a response.

