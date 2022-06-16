50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June. 15, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2022.

Jessica Rae Yocum, 41, Youngsville: Contempt of court; broken tail lamps or turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrell James Chaisson, 51, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lexis Nicole Landreneau, 31, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; burglary; theft under $5,000.

Garald Eugene Welton II, 35, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.

Courtney Danielle Morris, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Yassell Ruiz Rodriguez, 45, Houston, TX: Battery; aggravated assault.

Alvin Troy Bailey Jr., 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; escape.

Glenn Preston Baxter II, 57, Vinton: Trespassing.

Jennifer Lynn Stewart, 34, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons.

Jasman Jermaine Victorian, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Colby Jeremiah Francis, 21, Houston, TX: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; probation detainer.

Dawnelle Michelle Small, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Troynesha Lashea Martin, 29, Lafayette: COntraband in a penal institution (2 charges); conspiracy; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Kenneth Marshall, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Christina Marie Garrido, 41, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sulphur High mourns loss of 2022 graduate
According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash

Latest News

Tracking lots of heat and humidity, but also a few showers and storms
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return this afternoon, staying hot into weekend
In a last-ditch effort to clean up Lake Charles, at each council meeting, dozens of properties...
Blighted properties: Lake Charles officials take action on Capital One Tower, Motel 6
In a last-ditch effort to clean up Lake Charles, at each council meeting, dozens of properties...
Blighted properties: Lake Charles officials take action on Capital One Tower, Motel 6
APP FOR CAREGIVERS
Health Headlines - App for Caregivers