SWLA Arrest Report - June. 15, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2022.
Jessica Rae Yocum, 41, Youngsville: Contempt of court; broken tail lamps or turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Darrell James Chaisson, 51, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lexis Nicole Landreneau, 31, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; burglary; theft under $5,000.
Garald Eugene Welton II, 35, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.
Courtney Danielle Morris, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Yassell Ruiz Rodriguez, 45, Houston, TX: Battery; aggravated assault.
Alvin Troy Bailey Jr., 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; escape.
Glenn Preston Baxter II, 57, Vinton: Trespassing.
Jennifer Lynn Stewart, 34, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons.
Jasman Jermaine Victorian, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Colby Jeremiah Francis, 21, Houston, TX: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; probation detainer.
Dawnelle Michelle Small, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.
Troynesha Lashea Martin, 29, Lafayette: COntraband in a penal institution (2 charges); conspiracy; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).
Kenneth Marshall, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Christina Marie Garrido, 41, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
