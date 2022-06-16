SWLA Arrest Report - June. 15, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 15, 2022.

Jessica Rae Yocum, 41, Youngsville: Contempt of court; broken tail lamps or turn signals; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Darrell James Chaisson, 51, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lexis Nicole Landreneau, 31, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure; burglary; theft under $5,000.

Garald Eugene Welton II, 35, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; burglary; unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure.

Courtney Danielle Morris, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Yassell Ruiz Rodriguez, 45, Houston, TX: Battery; aggravated assault.

Alvin Troy Bailey Jr., 43, Sulphur: Contempt of court; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; escape.

Glenn Preston Baxter II, 57, Vinton: Trespassing.

Jennifer Lynn Stewart, 34, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); illegal carrying of weapons.

Jasman Jermaine Victorian, 36, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); possession of marijuana; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; use of a controlled dangerous substance in presence of a minor; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Colby Jeremiah Francis, 21, Houston, TX: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000 (2 charges); property damage under $1,000; probation detainer.

Dawnelle Michelle Small, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Troynesha Lashea Martin, 29, Lafayette: COntraband in a penal institution (2 charges); conspiracy; possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges).

Kenneth Marshall, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Christina Marie Garrido, 41, DeQuincy: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

